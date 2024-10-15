Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 84.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,068.91 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $2,085.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,831.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,535.00. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

