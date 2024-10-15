Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $904,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

