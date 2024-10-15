Employers (NYSE:EIG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 12404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Employers Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Employers by 45.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

