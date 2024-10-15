EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

Shares of EMSHF stock remained flat at $813.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $813.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.61. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $652.00 and a 52-week high of $855.98.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

