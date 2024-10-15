EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
Shares of EMSHF stock remained flat at $813.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $813.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.61. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $652.00 and a 52-week high of $855.98.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
