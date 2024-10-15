Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Down 9% – What’s Next?

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 1,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Enablence Technologies Trading Down 9.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36. The company has a market cap of C$16.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.