EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 0.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $40,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

