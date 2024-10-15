Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 1603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $666.40 million, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,384.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,101 shares of company stock worth $1,351,925 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

