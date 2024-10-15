Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $19.24 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $19.24 or 0.00029307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.87 billion and $115.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,649.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.28 or 0.00560980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00102146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00238784 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00075255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,145,900 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

