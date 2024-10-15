Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $312.65 billion and $22.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,597.08 or 0.03887191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00042065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,385,428 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

