EthereumFair (ETF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $741,841.47

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 80.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. EthereumFair has a market cap of $741,841.47 and $801.86 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00251280 BTC.

EthereumFair Coin Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.0317419 USD and is up 421.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,500.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

