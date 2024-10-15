Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $58.00 at UBS Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 808,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,718. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $300,670. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.