Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

