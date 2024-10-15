Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 396 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 237,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 5.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,688,978.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,422 over the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

