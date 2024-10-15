Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,356 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Rithm Capital worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 78,838 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.