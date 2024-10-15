Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 17,902 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.9 %

BNL stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

