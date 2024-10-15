Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,639 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 85,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.