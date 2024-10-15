Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 44,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,752,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,698,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

