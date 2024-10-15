Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 168,600 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Fenbo Stock Up 26.3 %

Shares of FEBO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 120,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Fenbo has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

About Fenbo

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

