Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 431,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

