Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

