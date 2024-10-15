Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 28.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $614.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.