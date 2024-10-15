Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

