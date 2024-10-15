Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

