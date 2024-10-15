Financial Contrast: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) vs. Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 17.77% 6.70% 6.21% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.58 million 3.87 $1.35 million $0.61 20.00 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mexco Energy and Sundance Energy Australia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mexco Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy Australia.

Volatility & Risk

Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mexco Energy and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

