Financial Survey: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Battalion Oil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $6.20 million 7.91 $6.26 million $0.42 9.60 Battalion Oil $200.32 million 0.54 -$3.05 million ($4.46) -1.48

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PermRock Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 85.38% 6.99% 6.86% Battalion Oil -26.17% -99.89% -8.48%

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Battalion Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

