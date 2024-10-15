FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 48,488 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares during the period. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMBD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 228,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EMBD opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

