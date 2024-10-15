FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

