FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average of $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

