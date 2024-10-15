FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 148,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 724,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.45.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%.
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
