FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 148,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 724,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.45.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 315,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FinVolution Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 155.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 306,903 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

