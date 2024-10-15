First Community (FCCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.41. First Community has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on First Community

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.