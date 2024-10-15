First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

FFMH remained flat at $34.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

First Farmers and Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from First Farmers and Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

