First Pacific Financial Has $732,000 Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American States Water were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of American States Water by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 99,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 34.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Up 0.7 %

AWR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. 188,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,801.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.