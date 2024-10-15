First Pacific Financial Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.