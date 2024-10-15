First Pacific Financial Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 88,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.35. 729,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

