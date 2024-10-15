First Pacific Financial Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 25,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 8.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,125,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Danaher by 5.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.68. 1,905,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.36 and a 200 day moving average of $259.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

