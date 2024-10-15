First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. 2,628,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,168. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.