First Pacific Financial Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 388,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. 1,108,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,606. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

