First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Acquired by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. First Trust Growth Strength ETF accounts for 1.5% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

