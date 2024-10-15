First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.