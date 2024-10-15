First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
