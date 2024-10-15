First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 503,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

