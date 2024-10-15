First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

