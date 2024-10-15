Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in September

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 1,171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,093.7 days.

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock remained flat at $19.57 during trading on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

