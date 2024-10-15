FlatQube (QUBE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $225.35 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.04988831 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $508.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

