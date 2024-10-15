Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 429,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 429,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 99,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 162.71%.

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

