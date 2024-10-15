Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Fluor were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after buying an additional 2,670,473 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,559,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after buying an additional 614,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after buying an additional 323,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $51.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

