FMA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.