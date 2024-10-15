FMA Wealth Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FMA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,486,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $15.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $913.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,564. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $913.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $854.46. The stock has a market cap of $868.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

