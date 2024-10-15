Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Update

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of C$46.08 and a 12-month high of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

