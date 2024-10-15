Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,587,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,357,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.