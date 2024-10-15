Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frequency Electronics stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEIM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Frequency Electronics comprises 1.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 1.46% of Frequency Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

